UPM-Kymmene Oyj (UPMKF) Price Target Increased by 7.55% to 39.52

The average one-year price target for UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTC:UPMKF) has been revised to 39.52 / share. This is an increase of 7.55% from the prior estimate of 36.75 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 30.31 to a high of 52.89 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.07% from the latest reported closing price of 33.76 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in UPM-Kymmene Oyj. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UPMKF is 0.01%, an increase of 721.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 89.90% to 1K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Paradigm Asset Management Co holds 1K shares.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.