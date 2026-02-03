UPM-Kymmene Oyj (BIT:1UPM) Price Target Decreased by 12.37% to 24.62

The average one-year price target for UPM-Kymmene Oyj (BIT:1UPM) has been revised to €24.62 / share. This is a decrease of 12.37% from the prior estimate of €28.09 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €17.49 to a high of €30.63 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.42% from the latest reported closing price of €24.72 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 224 funds or institutions reporting positions in UPM-Kymmene Oyj. This is an decrease of 56 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1UPM is 0.25%, an increase of 12.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.04% to 48,485K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,428K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,258K shares , representing an increase of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1UPM by 6.90% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4,638K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,488K shares , representing an increase of 3.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1UPM by 7.13% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,493K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,401K shares , representing an increase of 2.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1UPM by 5.02% over the last quarter.

GNR - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Global Natural Resources ETF holds 2,928K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,975K shares , representing a decrease of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1UPM by 2.53% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,825K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,807K shares , representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1UPM by 4.99% over the last quarter.

