UPM-Kymmene H1 Net Income Declines

July 24, 2025 — 03:41 am EDT

(RTTNews) - UPM-Kymmene reported that its first half net income declined to 215 million euros from 312 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 0.39 euros compared to 0.56 euros. Comparable EBIT decreased by 20% to 413 million euros. Comparable EPS was 0.57 euros compared to 0.70 euros. Sales totaled 5.05 billion euros compared to 5.19 billion euros, prior year.

Second quarter comparable EBIT decreased by 31% year-over-year to 126 million euros. Comparable EPS was 0.17 euros compared to 0.23 euros. Sales were 2.40 billion euros compared to 2.55 billion euros.

UPM's comparable EBIT in second half is expected to be approximately in the range of 425-650 million euros.

