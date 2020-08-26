Upm Kymmene Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for UPMKF

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Upm Kymmene Corp (Symbol: UPMKF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $29.57, changing hands as high as $30.40 per share. Upm Kymmene Corp shares are currently trading up about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UPMKF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UPMKF's low point in its 52 week range is $22.35 per share, with $34.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.40.

