UPM closes French newsprint mill, cuts 228 jobs

Tarmo Virki Reuters
Published

UPM-Kymmene has halted production at its newsprint mill in Grand-Couronne, France, cutting 228 jobs and lowering its annual newsprint production capacity by 240,000 tonnes, the Finnish forestry group said in a statement on Thursday.

UPM said the closure would mean around 30 million euros ($34 million) in annual savings but restructuring charges of 33 million euros in its April-June results.

($1 = 0.8765 euros)

