UPLD Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Upland Software Inc (Symbol: UPLD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $43.92, changing hands as low as $39.71 per share. Upland Software Inc shares are currently trading off about 12.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UPLD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UPLD's low point in its 52 week range is $26.56 per share, with $53 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.08.

