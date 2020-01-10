UPLD Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Upland Software Inc (Symbol: UPLD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $41.48, changing hands as high as $41.96 per share. Upland Software Inc shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UPLD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UPLD's low point in its 52 week range is $27.19 per share, with $54.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.66.

