Upland Software (UPLD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Upland Software (UPLD) ended the recent trading session at $2.82, demonstrating a -0.7% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.55%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.52%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.7%.

The the stock of maker of cloud-based enterprise work-management software has fallen by 26.99% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 8.51% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.56%.

The upcoming earnings release of Upland Software will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.24, reflecting a 71.43% increase from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $68.06 million, indicating a 5.71% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Upland Software. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Upland Software boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Upland Software is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 2.87. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 25.9 of its industry.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, positioning it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Upland Software, Inc. (UPLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

