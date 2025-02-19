Upland Software (UPLD) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Upland Software (UPLD) closed the latest trading day at $4.62, indicating a -1.91% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.24%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.16%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.08%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of cloud-based enterprise work-management software had gained 14.6% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.76%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.37%.

The upcoming earnings release of Upland Software will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.24, showcasing a 71.43% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $68.06 million, down 5.71% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Upland Software. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Upland Software presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Upland Software is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.76. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.86.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 82, this industry ranks in the top 33% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

