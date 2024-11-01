Upland Software (UPLD) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

In the latest market close, Upland Software (UPLD) reached $2.13, with a -1.39% movement compared to the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.41% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.69%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.8%.

Shares of the maker of cloud-based enterprise work-management software have depreciated by 21.46% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.01% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.97%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Upland Software in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 7, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.22, showcasing a 33.33% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $67.13 million, down 9.43% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.82 per share and revenue of $274.74 million. These totals would mark changes of -15.46% and -7.76%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Upland Software. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 38.81% higher. Upland Software presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Upland Software is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 2.63. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 30.5 for its industry.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, finds itself in the top 33% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Upland Software, Inc. (UPLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

