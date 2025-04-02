Upland Software (UPLD) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Upland Software (UPLD) closed at $2.95 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.67% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.87%.

The maker of cloud-based enterprise work-management software's shares have seen a decrease of 4.19% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 7.99% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.28%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Upland Software in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.18, reflecting a 5.26% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $61.26 million, down 13.4% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.89 per share and a revenue of $239.56 million, signifying shifts of -27.05% and -12.82%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Upland Software. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 14.5% lower within the past month. Upland Software is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Upland Software has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.34 right now. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 26.68 for its industry.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 75, this industry ranks in the top 31% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Upland Software, Inc. (UPLD)

