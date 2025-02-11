Upland Software (UPLD) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with Upland Software (UPLD) standing at $4.23, reflecting a -1.17% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.03% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.36%.

Shares of the maker of cloud-based enterprise work-management software witnessed a gain of 7% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 2.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.19%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Upland Software in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.24, up 71.43% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $68.06 million, showing a 5.71% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Upland Software should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Upland Software is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

With respect to valuation, Upland Software is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.32. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 30.99.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, positioning it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Upland Software, Inc. (UPLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.