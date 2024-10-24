Upland Software (UPLD) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Upland Software (UPLD) ended the recent trading session at $2.19, demonstrating a -0.45% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.33%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.76%.

Shares of the maker of cloud-based enterprise work-management software have depreciated by 14.73% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.47%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Upland Software in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Upland Software to post earnings of $0.22 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 33.33%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $67.13 million, indicating a 9.43% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.82 per share and revenue of $274.74 million, which would represent changes of -15.46% and -7.76%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Upland Software. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 38.81% higher. Currently, Upland Software is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Upland Software is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 2.68. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 31.81 of its industry.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 66, this industry ranks in the top 27% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

