Upland Software (UPLD) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Upland Software (UPLD) closed at $2.24 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.44% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.55%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.52%.

Shares of the maker of cloud-based enterprise work-management software witnessed a gain of 3.69% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 1.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.67%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Upland Software in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.17, showcasing a 48.48% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $66.79 million, down 9.89% from the year-ago period.

UPLD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.73 per share and revenue of $274.83 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -24.74% and -7.73%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Upland Software. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Upland Software is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Upland Software's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 3.07. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 30.42.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, finds itself in the top 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

