Upland Software (UPLD) Price Target Increased by 5.07% to 4.93

The average one-year price target for Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) has been revised to 4.93 / share. This is an increase of 5.07% from the prior estimate of 4.69 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.54 to a high of 7.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.04% from the latest reported closing price of 4.48 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 214 funds or institutions reporting positions in Upland Software. This is a decrease of 94 owner(s) or 30.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UPLD is 0.04%, a decrease of 3.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.71% to 30,383K shares. The put/call ratio of UPLD is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hodges Capital Management holds 2,390K shares representing 7.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,134K shares, representing an increase of 52.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UPLD by 4.35% over the last quarter.

New South Capital Management holds 1,604K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 913K shares, representing an increase of 43.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UPLD by 41.48% over the last quarter.

272 Capital holds 1,542K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,226K shares, representing an increase of 20.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPLD by 6.54% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 1,487K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 880K shares, representing an increase of 40.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UPLD by 633.51% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,288K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 640K shares, representing an increase of 50.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UPLD by 57.95% over the last quarter.

Upland Software Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Upland Software is a leader in cloud-based tools for digital transformation. The Upland Cloud enables thousands of organizations to engage with customers on key digital channels, optimize sales team performance, manage projects and IT costs, and automate critical document workflows. The Upland Cloud is backed by a 100% customer success commitment and the UplandOne platform, which puts customers at the center of everything.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.