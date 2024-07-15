Upland Software (UPLD) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Upland Software (UPLD) closed at $2.40 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.53%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.4%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of cloud-based enterprise work-management software had lost 8.75% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.78% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Upland Software in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.15, reflecting a 31.82% decrease from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $67.91 million, indicating an 8.85% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

UPLD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.65 per share and revenue of $274.61 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -32.99% and -7.8%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Upland Software. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. As of now, Upland Software holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Upland Software is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.71. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 29.77.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 89, this industry ranks in the top 36% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

