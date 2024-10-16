Upland Software (UPLD) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Upland Software (UPLD) closed at $2.46 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.65% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.47%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.79%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.28%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of cloud-based enterprise work-management software had gained 7.56% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.48% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Upland Software in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.22, reflecting a 33.33% decrease from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $67.13 million, indicating a 9.43% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.82 per share and a revenue of $274.74 million, representing changes of -15.46% and -7.76%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Upland Software. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 38.81% higher within the past month. Upland Software is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

With respect to valuation, Upland Software is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 2.95. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 31.87, which means Upland Software is trading at a discount to the group.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.