Upland Software sees FY24 revenue $272.6M-$278.6M, consensus $274.57M

November 07, 2024 — 04:12 pm EST

For the full year ending December 31, 2024, Upland expects reported total revenue to be between $272.6 and $278.6 million, including subscription and support revenue between $256.6 and $261.6 million, for a decline in total revenue of 7% at the midpoint from the year ended December 31, 2023. Full year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $54.1 and $57.1 million, for an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 20% at the midpoint. This Adjusted EBITDA guide at the midpoint is a decline of 14% from the year ended December 31, 2023.

