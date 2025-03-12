UPLAND SOFTWARE Earnings Results: $UPLD Reports Quarterly Earnings

UPLAND SOFTWARE ($UPLD) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported earnings of $0.41 per share, beating estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The company also reported revenue of $68,030,000, missing estimates of $69,200,472 by $-1,170,472.

UPLAND SOFTWARE Insider Trading Activity

UPLAND SOFTWARE insiders have traded $UPLD stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UPLD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TIMOTHY MATTOX has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 22,768 shares for an estimated $62,945.

UPLAND SOFTWARE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 43 institutional investors add shares of UPLAND SOFTWARE stock to their portfolio, and 39 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

UPLAND SOFTWARE Government Contracts

We have seen $292,507 of award payments to $UPLD over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

