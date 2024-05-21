Upland Resources Signals Promising Prospects in Block SK334

Upland Resources (GB:UPL) has released an update.

Upland Resources Limited has announced promising preliminary resource estimates for Block SK334, which shares geological similarities with the oil-rich Belait formation in Brunei. The company has identified three prospective geological structures for initial drilling, with the first site named Santubong, and plans to conduct a Competent Persons Report to further ascertain the area’s potential. The findings from two technical studies and field work suggest medium to low exploration risk with significant indications of oil and gas presence.

