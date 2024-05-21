News & Insights

Stocks

Upland Resources Resumes Trading on LSE

May 21, 2024 — 04:20 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Upland Resources (GB:UPL) has released an update.

Upland Resources Limited has announced the reinstatement of trading of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange’s Main Market, indicating that the company has made significant strides in its strategic plans during the period of voluntary suspension. Investors and market watchers are encouraged to see Upland’s progress as a positive signal.

For further insights into GB:UPL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.