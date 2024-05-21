Upland Resources Resumes Trading on LSE

Upland Resources (GB:UPL) has released an update.

Upland Resources Limited has announced the reinstatement of trading of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange’s Main Market, indicating that the company has made significant strides in its strategic plans during the period of voluntary suspension. Investors and market watchers are encouraged to see Upland’s progress as a positive signal.

