UPL (NSE:UPL) Price Target Decreased by 8.89% to 747.95

The average one-year price target for UPL (NSE:UPL) has been revised to 747.95 / share. This is an decrease of 8.89% from the prior estimate of 820.90 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 555.50 to a high of 1,155.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 38.41% from the latest reported closing price of 540.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 164 funds or institutions reporting positions in UPL. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 9.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UPL is 0.30%, a decrease of 9.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.31% to 108,494K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MEMAX - MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund A holds 13,962K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,974K shares, representing an increase of 7.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPL by 9.58% over the last quarter.

MGRAX - MFS International Growth Fund A holds 12,639K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,453K shares, representing an increase of 1.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPL by 16.43% over the last quarter.

VTRIX - Vanguard International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 7,731K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,265K shares, representing an increase of 31.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UPL by 18.01% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,366K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,401K shares, representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPL by 22.56% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,016K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,986K shares, representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPL by 20.07% over the last quarter.

