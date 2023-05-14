UPL (NSE:UPL) Price Target Decreased by 7.05% to 956.65

The average one-year price target for UPL (NSE:UPL) has been revised to 956.65 / share. This is an decrease of 7.05% from the prior estimate of 1,029.26 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 696.90 to a high of 1,186.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 27.17% from the latest reported closing price of 752.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 164 funds or institutions reporting positions in UPL. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UPL is 0.30%, a decrease of 7.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.70% to 93,779K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MEMAX - MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund A holds 13,799K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,903K shares, representing an increase of 6.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPL by 9.08% over the last quarter.

MGRAX - MFS International Growth Fund A holds 11,730K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,351K shares, representing an increase of 3.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPL by 13.63% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,371K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,304K shares, representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPL by 12.98% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,993K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,050K shares, representing a decrease of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPL by 11.21% over the last quarter.

VTRIX - Vanguard International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 5,265K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,608K shares, representing a decrease of 6.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPL by 15.48% over the last quarter.

