UPL (NSE:UPL) Price Target Decreased by 5.90% to 808.73

The average one-year price target for UPL (NSE:UPL) has been revised to 808.73 / share. This is an decrease of 5.90% from the prior estimate of 859.45 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 656.50 to a high of 1,155.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 34.84% from the latest reported closing price of 599.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 170 funds or institutions reporting positions in UPL. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UPL is 0.34%, an increase of 9.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.79% to 105,342K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MEMAX - MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund A holds 12,974K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,799K shares, representing a decrease of 6.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPL by 12.24% over the last quarter.

MGRAX - MFS International Growth Fund A holds 12,453K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,730K shares, representing an increase of 5.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPL by 3.52% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,401K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,371K shares, representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UPL by 2.13% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,986K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,993K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPL by 2.11% over the last quarter.

LZOEX - Lazard Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio Open Shares holds 5,289K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,932K shares, representing an increase of 25.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UPL by 27.07% over the last quarter.

