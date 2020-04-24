Upholding and Advancing Performance: What Recent Market Volatility Means for the Future of Post-Trade Risk Management and Back Office Upgrade Cycles

By David White, Product Manager, Nasdaq Risk Platform

For sell-side and clearing broker communities, to uphold access to capital markets and trading for their clients, as well as funding and liquidity lines for execution, clearing and settlement activities must remain open and harmonized. This holds particularly true during times of acute market stress and truer still through this period of unprecedented volatility and market dislocation brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. The technology underpinning these institutions’ systems and infrastructure to support markets and liquidity providers as a baseline for success has been brought keenly into focus.

And while acute market volatility and soaring trading volumes marks a test good enough, changes to two fundamental components to the equation of markets and liquidity have gone further in reducing margins for error: infrastructure weak spots and corresponding bottlenecks are potentially being exposed.

Capturing the challenges

First, central clearing counterparties (CCPs) have responded to the perfect storm of COVID-19—oil shocks and a collapse in risk assets—by dramatically increasing exchange margin requirements. A critical challenge for firms with trading operations, risk and client business spanning the global markets is the inability to apply a one-size fits all rule to anticipate initial margin requirements and funding obligations as a whole. Without a solution that captures this disparate picture of multiple initial margin methodologies, firms are left with potentially wide funding mismatches and credit lines open to participants who may have already breached limits.

Second, the number of CCPs moving to administer intraday margin runs vs. end-of-day in response to recent events has increased significantly, with the frequency of intraday runs increasing, too. End-of-day batch solutions for initial margin services have been made obsolete.

The operational challenges brought about by trade processing backlogs, as well as the manual intervention and system outages more common to legacy solutions under periods of stress are certainly a combined force of concern. The barrage of hiked initial margin requirements and sharp increases in calls for collateral intraday has left some corners of the sell-side and clearing broker community unable to know where to shift internal liquidity and call for additional client funding at a time when it matters most. This could exacerbate profitability shocks and potentially breach capital rules.

Consider the cloud

In this environment, firms should re-evaluate risk technology and back office solutions symptomatic of legacy status much faster than planned. High fixed costs, including hardware and performance, manual intervention and lagged upgrade cycles burden operations amidst turmoil and delay business activity during recovery.

However, systems that employ end-to-end cloud native technology frameworks can scale their infrastructure swiftly to meet the performance events demand. This also allows firms to automatically release compute and resources in the aftermath for lower average cost profiles; successful implementation sees risk tech estates servicing risk management and clearing operations free from insuring the fatter tails of estimated peak performance needs – all of the time.

For example, a lesson can be learned from the tech leaders in video conferencing and communication platforms. Many have become overnight household names in the wake of COVID-19’s now-distributed workforces. This is just one case of how intelligent technology choices gave way to clear competitive advantages in other industries.

Real-world benefits open to business operations as a result include being able to prevent backlogs and delays in calculating initial margin requirements ahead of margin deadlines. Clearing brokers, for example, can avoid overfunding and are able to operate more leanly, pushing liquidity where needed and acting in real-time to shifting client risk profiles. Client and house business areas most exposed to market shocks can be captured and mitigated in real-time allowing risk management teams to mobilize prevention measures as new information becomes available, not afterwards. These preferred outcomes of system efficiency and stability naturally enable client success.

COVID-19 has already changed and challenged the world’s businesses and industries at breakneck speed. Technology trends well-entrenched and growing before the pandemic have only accelerated as companies and workforces shift rapidly to a new normal. Within this, we see cloud as a critical component driving the new normal. Connectivity, productivity, communication and workbench platforms leveraging cloud native technology are beneficiaries that can keep pace and avoid falling behind set against a backdrop of sharp economic contraction.