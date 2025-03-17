$UPHL Earnings Preview: Recent $UPHL Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$UPHL ($UPHL) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $12,148,200 and earnings of $0.00 per share.

$UPHL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $UPHL stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CAZ INVESTMENTS LP removed 20,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4

HIGHPOINT ADVISOR GROUP LLC removed 10,183 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $610

REDWOOD WEALTH MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC removed 770 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $46

