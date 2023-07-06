UpHealth (UPH) Price Target Decreased by 9.64% to 6.45

The average one-year price target for UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) has been revised to 6.45 / share. This is an decrease of 9.64% from the prior estimate of 7.14 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.03 to a high of 11.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 262.44% from the latest reported closing price of 1.78 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in UpHealth. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 17.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UPH is 0.00%, an increase of 21.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 62.09% to 4,180K shares. The put/call ratio of UPH is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Armistice Capital holds 1,650K shares representing 9.93% ownership of the company.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors holds 1,066K shares representing 6.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Greenhaven Road Investment Management holds 564K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 166K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 141K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 141K shares, representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPH by 16.91% over the last quarter.

UpHealth Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

UpHealth is a global digital health company that delivers digital-first technology, infrastructure and services to dramatically improve how healthcare is delivered and managed. The UpHealth platform creates digitally enabled "care communities" that improve access and achieve better patient outcomes at lower cost, through digital health solutions and interoperability tools that serve patients wherever they are, in their native language. UpHealth's clients include global governments, health plans, healthcare providers and community-based organizations.

