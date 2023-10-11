News & Insights

Markets
UPH

UpHealth Promotes CFO Martin Beck To Replace Samuel Meckey As CEO

October 11, 2023 — 08:54 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Digital health company UpHealth, Inc. (UPH) announced Wednesday the appointment by the Board of Directors of Martin Beck to serve as the Company's next Chief Executive Officer, replacing Samuel Meckey, effective October 6, 2023. Beck has also being named as a member of the Board of Directors, effective October 9, 2023.

Beck has been UpHealth's Chief Financial Officer since February 2020. Jay Jennings, currently the Company's Chief Accounting Officer, will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer.

The Company also announced the reduction of an additional 20 corporate roles. These organizational changes do not impact the Company's business units.

This action was taken to mitigate the financial impact of the September 14, 2023 decision by a trial court in New York to grant summary judgment in favor of Needham & Company LLC. The Company continues to seek a fair resolution through an appeals process of the judgment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UPH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.