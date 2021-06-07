Upgraded Printing Tech Should Catalyze Nano Dimension Stock

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

To say the least, investors of Israeli 3D printing firm Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) have been through a roller-coaster ride. The NNDM stock price reached stunning highs, and then pulled back sharply.

Source: Spyro the Dragon / Shutterstock.com

If you’ve been sitting on the sidelines and waiting for a bargain to present itself, now’s your chance to make a move. As we’ll see, Nano Dimension has great news to report, and this could provide a boost to the share price.

And if you bought NNDM stock at a higher price, it’s not the end of the world. As the old saying goes, it’s not a loss until you sell your shares.

In the end, any losses could turn into profits — and then you’d be glad that you stayed the course with Nano Dimension.

NNDM Stock at a Glance

A year ago, NNDM stock shares were available for less than $3 apiece. However, a stunning rally started in September of 2020.

Throughout the remainder of that year, and into early 2021, Nano Dimension shares relentlessly propelled higher. Amazingly, on Feb. 9, the stock reached a 52-week high of $17.89.

It’s generally not a great idea to chase after a parabolic price move. NNDM stock provides a good example of this. The post-peak decline was sharp, with the stock sliding to $5.53 on May 13.

A bounce might be in progress, though, as the stock price settled at $7.27 on June 3. And in any case, we’ve now seen what the buyers are capable of.

They staged a dramatic rally not too long ago, and they could certainly do it again.

A Major Upgrade

With each new version of Nano Dimension’s DragonFly 3D printer series, the company is setting a new gold standard for the industry.

Thus, Nano Dimension’s stakeholders should be pleased to know that the company just launched its next-generation DragonFly LDM 2.0 system.

According to the company, the DragonFly LDM system “is the only known technology in the world that uses digital files and simultaneous 3D-printing of dielectric and conductive materials to rapidly produce high performance multilayered electronic devices,” also known as “Hi-PEDs.”

With the 2.0 update, the DragonFly LDM system offers hardware and software upgrades for an optimized user experience:

Optimized ink utilization

Better print quality with print-head calibration and nozzle cancellation wizards

Improved printer uptime with better maintenance system design and semi-automatic calibrations

And by the way, this is a free update for existing DragonFly system owners. Moreover, the start date for sales of the new DragonFly LDM 2.0 system was set for June 1.

Cashed Up and Making Sales

Nir Sade, Nano Dimension Vice President, expressed his excitement in announcing the product update.

The company’s efforts “resulted in a product that will significantly take us one step closer to fulfilling our vision of additive manufacturing of Hi-PEDs® in a cleaner, smarter, and faster way,” Sade commented.

Now, the doubters might claim that it’s costly to continually upgrade a company’s products as Nano Dimension is doing.

Yet, that shouldn’t be an issue as the company is well capitalized.

As Nano Dimension recently reported, it had cash and deposits balance of $1,471,014,000 (including short- and long-term unrestricted bank deposits) at the end of the first quarter of 2021.

Moreover, the company reported $16.4 million in sales from January 2018 through March 2021, as well as first-quarter 2021 revenues of $811,000.

Those numbers are encouraging, no doubt. Yet, improving market conditions mean that the sales figures could get even better in the near future.

As Nano Dimension CEO Yoav Stern explains, his company is “very focused on building our sales and marketing organizations in the U.S., Europe and Asia so that we are prepared to ramp our sales efforts as pandemic-related restrictions are lifted.”

NNDM Stock: The Takeaway

We’ve watched NNDM stock shoot much higher, and this could happen again.

However, it’s difficult to provide an exact time frame for this to occur.

A solid strategy, then, could be to keep an eye out for Nano Dimension’s future updates and upgrades, and hold on to your stock position if you like what you’re seeing.

On the date of publication, neither Louis Navellier nor the InvestorPlace Research Staff member primarily responsible for this article held (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Louis Navellier, who has been called “one of the most important money managers of our time,” has broken the silence in this shocking “tell all” video… exposing one of the most shocking events in our country’s history… and the one move every American needs to make today.

The post Upgraded Printing Tech Should Catalyze Nano Dimension Stock appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.