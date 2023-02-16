Upgraded Broker Ratings Make These 3 Stocks Worth Buying in 2023

The year 2023 started on a positive note as the Federal Reserve’s ultra-aggressive monetary tightening resulted in the cooling down of inflation. But to think the macroeconomic concerns have faded is wrong. The central bank is expected to keep interest rates high till inflation comes down reasonably.



This has made investors cautious, as higher rates will likely lead to a recession/economic slowdown this year. The bearish sentiments are leading to huge market volatility, making it difficult for individual investors to pick stocks independently and generate solid returns. One way to choose the right stocks in the current situation is to follow rating upgrades by brokers. In this regard, stocks like The Kroger Co. KR, Expedia Group, Inc. EXPE and Ralph Lauren Corporation RL are worth a look.



As brokers directly communicate with the top management, they have a deeper understanding of what is happening in a particular company. They precisely assess companies’ publicly available documents and even attend conference calls.



Brokers have an extra understanding of the overall sector and industry. They place company fundamentals against the current economic backdrop to determine how a particular stock will fare as an investment.



So, when brokers upgrade a stock, you can rely on their judgment. But solely depending on broker upgrades is not a good way to build your investment portfolio. Several other factors should be taken into consideration to ensure steady returns.

Selecting the Winning Strategy

We have a screening strategy that will help you in your search for potential winners:



Broker Rating Upgrades (Four Weeks) of 1% or More: The screen selects stocks that have witnessed broker rating upgrades of 1% or more over the last four weeks.



Current Price Greater Than $5: The stocks must trade above $5.



Average 20-Day Volume Greater Than 100,000: A large trading volume guarantees that the stock is easily tradable.



Zacks Rank Equal to #1 or 2: Despite good or bad market conditions, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) have a proven record of success. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



VGM Score of A or B: Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2, offer the best upside potential.



Here are three stocks that qualified for the screening:



Cincinnati, OH-based Kroger operates supermarkets under banners including Kroger, City Market, Dillons, Food 4 Less, Fred Meyer, Fry's, Harris Teeter, Jay C, King Soopers, Mariano's, Pick 'n Save, QFC, Ralphs and Smith's. Further, KR manufactures and processes certain food products sold in its supermarkets.



The company’s earnings for fiscal 2024 are expected to increase 1.9%. Kroger, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed a 6.3% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.



Headquartered in Seattle, WA, Expedia is one of the largest online travel companies in the world. EXPE’s web portals focus on travel planning, travel purchases and travel experience sharing, thus bringing suppliers and consumers of travel-related services together.



Expedia’s 2023 earnings are projected to rise 36.2%. The company, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, has witnessed a 5% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.



Ralph Lauren, based in New York, is a major designer, marketer and distributor of premium lifestyle products. RL offers products in apparel, footwear, accessories, home furnishings and other licensed product categories.



Ralph Lauren’s fiscal 2024 earnings are projected to rise 14.3%. The company, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, has witnessed a 9.1% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.



The Research Wizard is a great place to begin. It's easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it's very intuitive. Start your Research Wizard trial today. And the next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in, and see what gems come out.



Click here to sign up for a free trial to the Research Wizard today.



Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.



Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Kroger Co. (KR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.