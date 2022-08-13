Upgrade: Analysts Just Made An Increase To Their Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA) Forecasts

Celebrations may be in order for Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. The consensus statutory numbers for both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) increased, with their view clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects. Liquidia has also found favour with investors, with the stock up an incredible 36% to US$7.30 over the past week. Could this upgrade be enough to drive the stock even higher?

Following the upgrade, the current consensus from Liquidia's seven analysts is for revenues of US$19m in 2022 which - if met - would reflect a substantial 36% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share losses are expected to see a sharp uptick, reaching US$0.78. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$17m and losses of US$0.99 per share in 2022. There's been a pretty noticeable increase in sentiment, with the analysts upgrading revenues and making a very promising decrease in loss per share in particular.

NasdaqCM:LQDA Earnings and Revenue Growth August 13th 2022

Despite these upgrades, the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of US$12.71, implying that their latest estimates don't have a long term impact on what they think the stock is worth. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Liquidia, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$17.00 and the most bearish at US$4.00 per share. We would probably assign less value to the forecasts in this situation, because such a wide range of estimates could imply that the future of this business is difficult to value accurately. As a result it might not be possible to derive much meaning from the consensus price target, which is after all just an average of this wide range of estimates.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Liquidia's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 85% annualised growth to the end of 2022 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 29% per annum over the past three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 3.5% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Liquidia is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that analysts reduced their loss per share estimates for this year, reflecting increased optimism around Liquidia's prospects. Fortunately, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. The lack of change in the price target is puzzling, but with a serious upgrade to this year's earnings expectations, it might be time to take another look at Liquidia.

