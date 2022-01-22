Upgrade: Analysts Just Made A Sizeable Increase To Their Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Forecasts

Celebrations may be in order for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) shareholders, with the covering analyst delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. The consensus statutory numbers for both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) increased, with their view clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects. Investor sentiment seems to be improving too, with the share price up 4.5% to US$91.02 over the past 7 days. Whether the upgrade is enough to drive the stock price higher is yet to be seen, however.

After the upgrade, the solitary analyst covering Matson is now predicting revenues of US$3.7b in 2022. If met, this would reflect a notable 11% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to swell 11% to US$16.46. Before this latest update, the analyst had been forecasting revenues of US$3.2b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$10.45 in 2022. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in analyst sentiment in recent times, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates.

NYSE:MATX Earnings and Revenue Growth January 22nd 2022

Despite these upgrades, the analyst has not made any major changes to their price target of US$98.00, suggesting that the higher estimates are not likely to have a long term impact on what the stock is worth.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Matson'shistorical trends, as the 8.9% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 is roughly in line with the 7.7% annual revenue growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 1.5% per year. So although Matson is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that the analyst upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for next year. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for next year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. The lack of change in the price target is puzzling, but with a serious upgrade to next year's earnings expectations, it might be time to take another look at Matson.

The covering analyst is definitely bullish on Matson, but no company is perfect. Indeed, you should know that there are several potential concerns to be aware of, including recent substantial insider selling. You can learn more, and discover the 2 other risks we've identified, for free on our platform here.

Another thing to consider is whether management and directors have been buying or selling stock recently. We provide an overview of all open market stock trades for the last twelve months on our platform, here.

