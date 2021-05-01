Upgrade: Analysts Just Made A Sizeable Increase To Their Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Forecasts

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's forecasts. The consensus statutory numbers for both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) increased, with their view clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects.

Following the upgrade, the latest consensus from Atkore's three analysts is for revenues of US$2.6b in 2021, which would reflect a major 41% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are presumed to jump 131% to US$9.69. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$2.1b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$5.29 in 2021. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in analyst sentiment in recent times, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates.

NYSE:ATKR Earnings and Revenue Growth May 1st 2021

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 5.9% to US$85.50 per share. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Atkore at US$90.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$72.00. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Atkore is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Atkore's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 99% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 4.8% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 11% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Atkore to grow faster than the wider industry.

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates for this year, expecting improving business conditions. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for this year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. Given that the consensus looks almost universally bullish, with a substantial increase to forecasts and a higher price target, Atkore could be worth investigating further.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Atkore analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

