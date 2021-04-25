Upgrade: Analysts Just Made A Notable Increase To Their Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Forecasts

Celebrations may be in order for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. The consensus statutory numbers for both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) increased, with their view clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects.

Following the upgrade, the latest consensus from Triumph Bancorp's seven analysts is for revenues of US$412m in 2021, which would reflect a solid 14% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are presumed to increase 4.5% to US$4.26. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$373m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.82 in 2021. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in analyst sentiment in recent times, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates.

NasdaqGS:TBK Earnings and Revenue Growth April 25th 2021

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for Triumph Bancorp 12% to US$104 on the back of these upgrades. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Triumph Bancorp, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$116 and the most bearish at US$90.00 per share. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or that the analysts have a clear view on its prospects.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The period to the end of 2021 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 19% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 22% annual growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 3.8% per year. So although Triumph Bancorp is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for this year. Fortunately, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. With a serious upgrade to expectations and a rising price target, it might be time to take another look at Triumph Bancorp.

