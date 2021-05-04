Upgrade: Analysts Just Made A Notable Increase To Their IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) Forecasts

IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the covering analyst making substantial upgrades to this year's forecasts. The analyst greatly increased their revenue estimates, suggesting a stark improvement in business fundamentals. Investor sentiment seems to be improving too, with the share price up 7.3% to US$28.35 over the past 7 days. Whether the upgrade is enough to drive the stock price higher is yet to be seen, however.

After this upgrade, IRadimed's single analyst is now forecasting revenues of US$39m in 2021. This would be a huge 21% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to leap 507% to US$0.49. Prior to this update, the analyst had been forecasting revenues of US$35m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.31 in 2021. There has definitely been an improvement in perception recently, with the analyst substantially increasing both their earnings and revenue estimates.

NasdaqCM:IRMD Earnings and Revenue Growth May 4th 2021

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analyst has lifted their price target 14% to US$32.00 per share.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The analyst is definitely expecting IRadimed's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 29% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 3.5% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 8.0% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that IRadimed is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that the analyst upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for this year. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for this year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. With a serious upgrade to expectations and a rising price target, it might be time to take another look at IRadimed.

Still, the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2022, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

