Upgrade: Analysts Just Made A Notable Increase To Their GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Forecasts

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's statutory forecasts. Consensus estimates suggest investors could expect greatly increased statutory revenues and earnings per share, with the analysts modelling a real improvement in business performance. Investor sentiment seems to be improving too, with the share price up 6.8% to US$60.22 over the past 7 days. It will be interesting to see if this latest upgrade is enough to kickstart further buying interest in the stock.

After the upgrade, the six analysts covering GMS are now predicting revenues of US$4.5b in 2022. If met, this would reflect a notable 17% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are presumed to leap 43% to US$6.17. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$4.1b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.56 in 2022. There has definitely been an improvement in perception recently, with the analysts substantially increasing both their earnings and revenue estimates.

NYSE:GMS Earnings and Revenue Growth December 9th 2021

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for GMS 12% to US$67.83 on the back of these upgrades. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on GMS, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$73.00 and the most bearish at US$61.00 per share. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggests the analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. The analysts are definitely expecting GMS' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 36% annualised growth to the end of 2022 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 10.0% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 8.0% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that GMS is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for this year. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for this year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. Given that the consensus looks almost universally bullish, with a substantial increase to forecasts and a higher price target, GMS could be worth investigating further.

These earnings upgrades look like a sterling endorsement, but before diving in - you should know that we've spotted 3 potential concerns with GMS, including recent substantial insider selling. You can learn more, and discover the 2 other concerns we've identified, for free on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.