Upgrade: Analysts Just Made A Notable Increase To Their BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Forecasts

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to next year's forecasts. Consensus estimates suggest investors could expect greatly increased statutory revenues and earnings per share, with the analysts modelling a real improvement in business performance. BioNTech has also found favour with investors, with the stock up an impressive 22% to US$105 over the past week. We'll be curious to see if these new estimates convince the market to lift the stock price higher still.

Following the upgrade, the current consensus from BioNTech's ten analysts is for revenues of €6.5b in 2021 which - if met - would reflect a huge increase on its sales over the past 12 months. The losses are expected to disappear over the next year or so, with forecasts for a profit of €15.41 per share next year. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of €5.8b and earnings per share (EPS) of €13.51 in 2021. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in analyst sentiment in recent times, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates.

NasdaqGS:BNTX Earnings and Revenue Growth January 13th 2021

Although the analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of €92.60, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic BioNTech analyst has a price target of €135 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at €69.34. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that the analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the BioNTech's past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that BioNTech's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 30x revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 18% p.a. over the past three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 20% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect BioNTech to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for next year. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for next year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. Some investors might be disappointed to see that the price target is unchanged, but we feel that improving fundamentals are usually a positive - assuming these forecasts are met! So BioNTech could be a good candidate for more research.

