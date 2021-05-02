Upgrade: Analysts Just Made A Notable Increase To Their Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Forecasts

Celebrations may be in order for Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. The consensus statutory numbers for both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) increased, with their view clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects.

After the upgrade, the dual analysts covering Alexander & Baldwin are now predicting revenues of US$371m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a decent 19% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are presumed to soar 254% to US$0.48. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$330m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.41 in 2021. There has definitely been an improvement in perception recently, with the analysts substantially increasing both their earnings and revenue estimates.

NYSE:ALEX Earnings and Revenue Growth May 2nd 2021

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Alexander & Baldwin's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 26% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 0.4% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 6.7% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Alexander & Baldwin is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for this year. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for this year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. With a serious upgrade to expectations, it might be time to take another look at Alexander & Baldwin.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have analyst estimates for Alexander & Baldwin going out as far as 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

