Upgrade: Analysts Just Made A Meaningful Increase To Their Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Forecasts

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's statutory forecasts. The analysts greatly increased their revenue estimates, suggesting a stark improvement in business fundamentals. The market seems to be pricing in some improvement in the business too, with the stock up 7.5% over the past week, closing at US$38.70. Whether the upgrade is enough to drive the stock price higher is yet to be seen, however.

Following the upgrade, the most recent consensus for Kulicke and Soffa Industries from its four analysts is for revenues of US$888m in 2021 which, if met, would be a sizeable 43% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to bounce 87% to US$1.55. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$778m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.22 in 2021. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in analyst sentiment in recent times, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates.

NasdaqGS:KLIC Earnings and Revenue Growth January 20th 2021

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 11% to US$42.00 per share. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Kulicke and Soffa Industries, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$44.00 and the most bearish at US$30.00 per share. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Kulicke and Soffa Industries' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 43% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 0.4% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 9.6% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Kulicke and Soffa Industries to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for this year. Fortunately, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. Given that the consensus looks almost universally bullish, with a substantial increase to forecasts and a higher price target, Kulicke and Soffa Industries could be worth investigating further.

