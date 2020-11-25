Upgrade: Analysts Just Made A Meaningful Increase To Their Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Forecasts

Shareholders in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. The analysts greatly increased their revenue estimates, suggesting a stark improvement in business fundamentals. The stock price has risen 7.2% to US$12.38 over the past week, suggesting investors are becoming more optimistic. Could this big upgrade push the stock even higher?

After this upgrade, Cue Biopharma's five analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$8.6m in 2021. This would be a sizeable 130% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are forecast to hold steady at around US$1.54. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$6.8m and losses of US$1.76 per share in 2021. We can see there's definitely been a change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts administering a sizeable upgrade to next year's revenue estimates, while at the same time reducing their loss estimates.

Despite these upgrades, the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of US$30.00, implying that their latest estimates don't have a long term impact on what they think the stock is worth. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Cue Biopharma analyst has a price target of US$33.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$27.00. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggests the analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. The analysts are definitely expecting Cue Biopharma's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 130% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 36% per annum over the past year. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 21% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Cue Biopharma is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The highlight for us was that the consensus reduced its estimated losses next year, perhaps suggesting Cue Biopharma is moving incrementally towards profitability. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for next year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. Some investors might be disappointed to see that the price target is unchanged, but we feel that improving fundamentals are usually a positive - assuming these forecasts are met! So Cue Biopharma could be a good candidate for more research.

