Upgrade: Analysts Just Made A Dazzling Increase To Their IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Forecasts

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to next year's statutory forecasts. Consensus estimates suggest investors could expect greatly increased statutory revenues and earnings per share, with the analysts modelling a real improvement in business performance.

Following the upgrade, the most recent consensus for IAC/InterActiveCorp from its four analysts is for revenues of US$6.2b in 2022 which, if met, would be a sizeable 73% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are anticipated to crater 85% to US$1.72 in the same period. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$3.9b and US$1.01 per share in losses. So we can see that this has sparked a pretty clear upgrade to expectations, with higher revenues anticipated to lead to profit sooner than previously forecast.

NasdaqGS:IAC Earnings and Revenue Growth January 9th 2022

Despite these upgrades, the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of US$180, suggesting that the higher estimates are not likely to have a long term impact on what the stock is worth. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on IAC/InterActiveCorp, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$218 and the most bearish at US$154 per share. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting IAC/InterActiveCorp's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 55% annualised growth to the end of 2022 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 13% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 14% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that IAC/InterActiveCorp is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that there is now an expectation for IAC/InterActiveCorp to become profitable next year, compared to previous expectations of a loss. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for next year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. Some investors might be disappointed to see that the price target is unchanged, but we feel that improving fundamentals are usually a positive - assuming these forecasts are met! So IAC/InterActiveCorp could be a good candidate for more research.

These earnings upgrades look like a sterling endorsement, but before diving in - you should know that we've spotted 2 potential flag with IAC/InterActiveCorp, including concerns around earnings quality. For more information, you can click through to our platform to learn more about this and the 1 other flag we've identified .

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.