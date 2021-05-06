Upgrade: Analysts Just Made A Captivating Increase To Their SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM) Forecasts

Shareholders in SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. Consensus estimates suggest investors could expect greatly increased statutory revenues and earnings per share, with analysts modelling a real improvement in business performance.

Following the upgrade, the most recent consensus for SiTime from its five analysts is for revenues of US$167m in 2021 which, if met, would be a sizeable 29% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. The loss per share is anticipated to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 32% to US$0.32. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$152m and US$0.39 per share in losses. We can see there's definitely been a change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts administering a sizeable upgrade to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time reducing their loss estimates.

NasdaqGM:SITM Earnings and Revenue Growth May 6th 2021

The consensus price target fell 8.1%, to US$139, suggesting that the analysts remain pessimistic on the company, despite the improved earnings and revenue outlook. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic SiTime analyst has a price target of US$156 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$150. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that SiTime is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the SiTime's past performance and to peers in the same industry. The period to the end of 2021 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 40% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 43% annual growth over the past year. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 8.5% per year. So although SiTime is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The highlight for us was that the consensus reduced its estimated losses this year, perhaps suggesting SiTime is moving incrementally towards profitability. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for this year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. The declining price target is a puzzle, but still - with a serious upgrade to this year's expectations, it might be time to take another look at SiTime.

