Upgrade: Analysts Just Made A Captivating Increase To Their Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Forecasts

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the covering analyst making substantial upgrades to next year's forecasts. The consensus statutory numbers for both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) increased, with their view clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects.

Following the upgrade, the most recent consensus for Charles & Colvard from its solitary analyst is for revenues of US$42m in 2022 which, if met, would be a major 34% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. The losses are expected to disappear over the next year or so, with forecasts for a profit of US$0.19 per share next year. Prior to this update, the analyst had been forecasting revenues of US$37m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.14 in 2022. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in analyst sentiment in recent times, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates.

NasdaqCM:CTHR Earnings and Revenue Growth May 13th 2021

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analyst has increased their price target for Charles & Colvard 30% to US$3.50 on the back of these upgrades.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's clear from the latest estimates that Charles & Colvard's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 26% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 3.4% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 9.6% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analyst also expect Charles & Colvard to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that the analyst upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for next year. Fortunately, the analyst also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. Given that the consensus looks almost universally bullish, with a substantial increase to forecasts and a higher price target, Charles & Colvard could be worth investigating further.

Still, the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2023, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.