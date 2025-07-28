Upexi Signs $500 Mln Equity Line Deal To Support Solana Strategy

(RTTNews) - Upexi, Inc. (UPXI), a consumer products brand owner, on Monday announced that it has signed an equity line agreement with A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, allowing it to sell up to $500 million of its common stock at its discretion.

The net proceeds are expected to be used for general corporate purposes and to advance the company's Solana treasury strategy.

CEO Allan Marshall said the deal was secured with zero fees and favorable terms, offering an attractive cost of capital.

In the pre-market trading, Upexi is 6.71% higher at $6.52 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.