Markets
UPXI

Upexi Signs $500 Mln Equity Line Deal To Support Solana Strategy

July 28, 2025 — 08:31 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Upexi, Inc. (UPXI), a consumer products brand owner, on Monday announced that it has signed an equity line agreement with A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, allowing it to sell up to $500 million of its common stock at its discretion.

The net proceeds are expected to be used for general corporate purposes and to advance the company's Solana treasury strategy.

CEO Allan Marshall said the deal was secured with zero fees and favorable terms, offering an attractive cost of capital.

In the pre-market trading, Upexi is 6.71% higher at $6.52 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

UPXI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.