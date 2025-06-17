Upexi, Inc. CSO Brian Rudick to Speak at ICR Conference on Public Market Crypto Strategies

Upexi's CSO will join a virtual panel at the ICR Conference to discuss cryptocurrency balance sheet strategies.

Quiver AI Summary

Upexi, Inc. announced that its Chief Strategy Officer, Brian Rudick, will participate in a virtual panel at the ICR Conference Spotlight Series on June 20, 2025. The panel, titled "HODL On Tight: Examining The Rise of Public Market Crypto Balance Sheet Strategies," will also feature leaders from the cryptocurrency and investment sectors. The discussion will focus on the strategic benefits and risks of public markets raising capital to acquire cryptocurrencies as core assets, providing investors with equity exposure to these digital tokens. A webcast of the presentation will be available on Upexi's Investor Relations website after the event. Upexi, known for its consumer products, is expanding into cryptocurrency asset management.

Potential Positives

Upexi's participation in the ICR Conference Spotlight Series positions the company as a thought leader in the evolving intersection of consumer products and cryptocurrency, potentially attracting investor interest.

The panel features high-profile industry leaders alongside Upexi's CSO, which could enhance the company's credibility and visibility in both the consumer products and cryptocurrency sectors.

The discussion on public market strategies for cryptocurrency balance sheets aligns with current trends, reflecting Upexi's innovative approach in diversifying its asset management strategies.

Potential Negatives

Upexi's involvement in the cryptocurrency space may raise concerns among investors regarding the volatility and risks associated with holding cryptocurrencies on their balance sheet.

The focus on raising third-party capital for cryptocurrency investments might signal a reliance on external funding, which could be viewed as a weakness in the company's financial stability.

The announcement highlights participation in discussions about cryptocurrency strategies, indicating that the company may be pivoting away from its core consumer product business, which could confuse stakeholders about its primary focus.

FAQ

What is Upexi, Inc. known for?

Upexi, Inc. specializes in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of consumer products, with diversification into cryptocurrency.

When will Brian Rudick present at the ICR Conference?

Brian Rudick will present on June 20, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. ET during the ICR Conference Spotlight Series.

Who will join Brian Rudick on the panel?

The panel will include industry leaders David Bailey, Leah Wald, and John D'Agostini alongside Brian Rudick.

What will the panel discuss?

The panel will examine the strategic rationale and risks of raising capital in public markets for cryptocurrency assets.

Where can I find the webcast of the presentation?

The webcast will be available after the event on Upexi's Investor Relations website under the 'News and Events' section.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$UPXI Insider Trading Activity

$UPXI insiders have traded $UPXI stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UPXI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALLAN MARSHALL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 782,895 shares for an estimated $1,825,000 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. GENE SALKIND purchased 241,229 shares for an estimated $550,002

ANDREW JAMES NORSTRUD (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 43,860 shares for an estimated $100,000

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$UPXI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $UPXI stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



TAMPA, Fla., June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPXI)





(the “Company” or “Upexi”),



a brand owner specializing in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of consumer products with diversification into the cryptocurrency space, today announced that Brian Rudick, CFA, Chief Strategy Officer (CSO), will present on a panel at the ICR Conference Spotlight Series on Friday, June 20, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. ET.





Along with Upexi’s CSO Brian Rudick, this virtual panel will feature industry leaders including David Bailey, Founder and CEO of Nakamoto, Leah Wald, President & Chief Executive Officer at Sol Strategies, Inc., and John D'Agostini, Co-Head of Investment Banking at Clear Street. The panel will examine the strategic rationale, benefits, risks, and historical evolution of raising third-party capital in public markets to acquire large positions in cryptocurrencies and holding them on balance sheets as core assets to provide investors with direct exposure to the underlying tokens via equity ownership.







ICR Conference Spotlight Series Panel Details









Panel:



HODL On Tight: Examining The Rise of Public Market Crypto Balance Sheet Strategies







Panel Date & Time:



Friday, June 20, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. ET







Webcast:





https://ir.upexi.com/news-events/ir-calendar







A webcast of the presentation will be available after the event on the ‘News and Events’ section of Upexi's



Investor Relations website



.







About Upexi, Inc.







Upexi is a brand owner specializing in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of consumer products. The Company has entered the cryptocurrency industry and cash management of assets through a cryptocurrency portfolio. For more information on Upexi’s treasury strategy and future developments, visit



www.upexi.com



.





Follow Upexi on X -





https://twitter.com/upexitreasury









Follow CEO, Allan Marshall, on X -





https://x.com/marshall_a22015









Follow CSO, Brian Rudick, on X -





https://x.com/thetinyant











Company Contact







Brian Rudick, Chief Strategy Officer





Email:





brian.rudick@upexi.com









Phone: (216) 347-0473







Investor Relations Contact







KCSA Strategic Communications





Valter Pinto, Managing Director





Email:





Upexi@KCSA.com









Phone: (212) 896-1254



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.