Upexi, Inc. Announces Intention to Tokenize SEC-Registered Shares Using Superstate's Opening Bell Platform

Upexi plans to tokenize its SEC-registered shares using Superstate's Opening Bell platform, enhancing investor access and trading capabilities.

Quiver AI Summary

Upexi, Inc. announced its plan to tokenize its SEC-registered shares using the Opening Bell platform from Superstate, a financial technology firm. This initiative aims to enhance shareholder access and trading opportunities by leveraging blockchain technology, enabling shares to be traded 24/7 with real-time settlements. CEO Allan Marshall expressed confidence in the Solana ecosystem and highlighted the benefits of programmable equity, such as compatibility with decentralized finance tools. Upexi, the largest Solana treasury company, has seen an increase in its SOL holdings, indicating its commitment to growing its cryptocurrency portfolio. The collaboration with Superstate supports Upexi's strategy of merging digital assets with traditional finance to create long-term value for shareholders.

Potential Positives

Upexi plans to tokenize its SEC-registered shares, enabling shares to be tradable on-chain, which may enhance liquidity and accessibility for investors.

The partnership with Superstate, a leading SEC-registered transfer agent, provides a trusted foundation to leverage the Solana blockchain, potentially increasing shareholder value.

Tokenization may introduce key investor benefits such as 24/7 trading and real-time settlement, which could attract a broader range of investors.

Upexi's growing SOL holdings indicate a positive trend in its cryptocurrency strategy, which supports its commitment to enhancing its digital asset portfolio.

Potential Negatives

Tokenizing shares may expose the company to regulatory scrutiny and compliance risks associated with cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology.

The announcement does not provide assurance of increased shareholder value, as the real-world implications of the tokenization could still be uncertain.

The focus on cryptocurrencies and digital assets could alienate traditional investors who may prefer conventional equity investments.

FAQ

What does Upexi's tokenization of shares entail?

Upexi plans to tokenize its SEC-registered shares using the Opening Bell platform, enabling on-chain trading of its shares.

How will tokenization benefit Upexi investors?

Investors may experience 24/7 trading, real-time settlement, and broadened access to the company's equity through tokenization.

What is Opening Bell by Superstate?

Opening Bell is an on-chain issuance platform allowing companies to tokenize public equity on the blockchain, enhancing liquidity and compliance.

What is Upexi’s position in the cryptocurrency space?

Upexi is actively involved in cryptocurrency, holding significant SOL assets and aiming to integrate capital markets with digital assets.

Where can I find more information about Upexi?

For more details on Upexi and its developments, visit their official website at www.upexi.com.

$UPXI Insider Trading Activity

$UPXI insiders have traded $UPXI stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UPXI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALLAN MARSHALL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 782,895 shares for an estimated $1,825,000 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. GENE SALKIND purchased 241,229 shares for an estimated $550,002

ANDREW JAMES NORSTRUD (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 43,860 shares for an estimated $100,000

$UPXI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $UPXI stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



TAMPA, Fla., June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPXI) (the “Company” or “Upexi”),



a brand owner specializing in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of consumer products with diversification into the cryptocurrency space, today announced its intention to tokenize its SEC-registered shares using





Opening Bell





, an on-chain issuance platform from financial technology firm





Superstate





.





Opening Bell enables companies to tokenize public equity via blockchain infrastructure, making shares tradable on-chain. This announcement expands upon Upexi’s existing Nasdaq listing and upon official listing may introduce key investor benefits, including:









24/7 trading and real-time settlement



via crypto-native wallets



via crypto-native wallets





Global liquidity and broadened investor access



without impacting existing shareholder rights



without impacting existing shareholder rights





Programmable equity



compatible with DeFi tools such as staking, automation, and tokenized governance











“Tokenizing Upexi’s shares on Opening Bell reflects our strong conviction in the future of the Solana ecosystem and our commitment to expanding shareholder access through transformative on-chain technology,” said Allan Marshall, CEO of Upexi. “Partnering with Superstate, a leading SEC-registered transfer agent, gives us the trusted foundation to harness Solana’s unmatched speed and scalability for our shares – unlocking new opportunities and driving long-term value for our investors.”





Upexi is the largest Solana treasury company, with a stated mission to acquire and hold as much SOL as possible. Backed by 15 leading digital asset venture firms and led by Allan Marshall, founder of XPO Logistics, Upexi brings deep expertise and strong relationships across both digital assets and traditional finance. As a digital asset treasury platform underpinned by Solana, the leading high-performance blockchain, Upexi seeks to create long-term shareholder value through intelligent capital markets strategies while supporting the broader Solana ecosystem through increased institutional visibility and adoption.





Opening Bell, launched by Superstate in May 2025, is a regulated on-chain issuance platform enabling companies to issue tokenized public equity via blockchain infrastructure making shares available on-chain, initially utilizing Solana. It allows compliant, programmable equity to participate in digital finance ecosystems.





Upexi also today provided an update regarding its SOL holdings. As of June 24, Upexi holds 735,692 SOL, up 8% from the previously disclosed 679,677 SOL on May 28.







About Upexi, Inc.







Upexi is a brand owner specializing in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of consumer products. The Company has entered the cryptocurrency industry and cash management of assets through a cryptocurrency portfolio. For more information on Upexi’s treasury strategy and future developments, visit



www.upexi.com



.





Follow Upexi on X -





https://twitter.com/upexitreasury









Follow CEO, Allan Marshall, on X -





https://x.com/marshall_a22015









Follow CSO, Brian Rudick, on X -





https://x.com/thetinyant











About Superstate







Superstate is a financial technology firm reshaping public capital markets. They connect financial assets with crypto capital markets to expand access, improve liquidity, and advance capital formation through on-chain public listings and tokenized investment products. Their offerings include Opening Bell, a platform for compliant on-chain equity listings; USTB, a tokenized fund backed by US Treasuries; and USCC, a tokenized fund optimized for crypto basis exposure. Learn more at





superstate.com





.







Forward Looking Statements







This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. For example, the Company is using forward looking statements when it discusses the anticipated use of proceeds. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with business strategy, potential acquisitions, revenue guidance, product development, integration, and synergies of acquiring companies and personnel. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward- looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.







