Upexi, Inc. Acquires 77,879 Locked SOL for $11.8 Million, Increasing Holdings to 679,677 SOL

Upexi, Inc. purchased 77,879 locked SOL for $11.8 million, increasing total holdings to 679,677 SOL valued at $121.2 million.

Quiver AI Summary

Upexi, Inc. announced its purchase of 77,879 locked Solana (SOL) tokens at $151.50 each, totaling $11.8 million, bringing its total holdings to 679,677 SOL valued at $121.2 million. This acquisition is expected to yield a built-in gain of $2.1 million, or 17.7%, based on current market prices. Upexi’s CEO, Allan Marshall, highlighted that 58% of their SOL holdings are locked and purchased at a discount, which enhances their staking yield and reflects their commitment to expanding their cryptocurrency portfolio for shareholder benefit. The company focuses on consumer products and has diversified into cryptocurrency asset management, aiming to provide investors with strategic opportunities in the digital asset space.

Potential Positives

Upexi's acquisition of 77,879 locked SOL for $11.8 million represents a 17.7% built-in gain, showcasing a significant appreciation in value for investors.

The company now holds a total of 679,677 SOL, valued at $121.2 million, demonstrating strong asset growth and effective asset management.

58% of Upexi’s SOL is locked and purchased at a discount, indicating a strategic approach to cryptocurrency investment that benefits shareholders.

CEO Allan Marshall emphasizes a focus on acquiring and holding SOL, signaling a commitment to long-term strategies that prioritize shareholder value.

Potential Negatives

High percentage (58%) of the company's SOL holdings are locked, which could limit liquidity and flexibility in responding to market changes.

The company’s heavy investment in cryptocurrency may expose it to significant market volatility and risk, potentially impacting its overall financial stability.

The forward-looking statements caution that actual results could differ significantly from the company's expectations, indicating potential uncertainty in future performance.

FAQ

What is the total amount Upexi spent on locked SOL?

Upexi purchased 77,879 locked SOL for a total of $11.8 million.

How much SOL does Upexi currently hold?

Upexi currently holds 679,677 SOL, valued at approximately $121.2 million.

What is the built-in gain from Upexi's recent SOL purchase?

The recent purchase represents a $2.1 million, or 17.7%, built-in gain for investors.

What percentage of Upexi's SOL is locked?

58% of Upexi’s SOL holdings are locked and were purchased at a discount.

Who is the CEO of Upexi?

The CEO of Upexi is Allan Marshall.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$UPXI Insider Trading Activity

$UPXI insiders have traded $UPXI stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UPXI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALLAN MARSHALL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 782,895 shares for an estimated $1,825,000 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. GENE SALKIND purchased 241,229 shares for an estimated $550,002

ANDREW JAMES NORSTRUD (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 43,860 shares for an estimated $100,000

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$UPXI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $UPXI stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





Purchases 77,879 locked SOL for $11.8 million









Upexi now has 679,677 SOL, valued at $121.2 million at the current price of $178.26







1









TAMPA, Fla., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPXI),



a brand owner specializing in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of consumer products with diversification into the cryptocurrency space, today announced it purchased 77,879 locked SOL at $151.50 each for a total of $11.8 million. At the current $178.26 price of SOL, this represents a $2.1 million, or 17.7%, built-in gain for investors.





Upexi now holds 679,677 SOL, acquired for $96.5 million and valued at $121.2 million, for a gain of $24.5 million inclusive of both SOL appreciation and the discount. 58% of Upexi’s SOL is locked and was purchased at a discount.





Allan Marshall, CEO of Upexi, commented, "Our recent purchase both provides investors access to discounted locked Solana that they may not otherwise have, while also effectively doubling the staking yield in a safe and prudent manner. We remain laser-focused on acquiring and HODLing as much SOL as possible for the benefit of our shareholders."







1



Spot price of $178.26 at 5:00 pm EST on May 27, 2025.







About Upexi, Inc.







Upexi is a brand owner specializing in the development, manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. The Company has entered the Cryptocurrency industry and cash management of assets through a Cryptocurrency Portfolio. For more information on Upexi’s treasury strategy and future developments, visit





www.upexi.com





.





Follow CEO, Allan Marshall, on X -





https://x.com/marshall_a22015









Follow CSO, Brian Rudick, on X -





https://x.com/thetinyant











Forward Looking Statements







This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. For example, the Company is using forward looking statements when it discusses the anticipated use of proceeds. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with business strategy, potential acquisitions, revenue guidance, product development, integration, and synergies of acquiring companies and personnel. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward- looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.







Company Contact







Brian Rudick, Chief Strategy Officer





Email:





brian.rudick@upexi.com









Phone: (216) 347-0473







Investor Relations Contact







KCSA Strategic Communications





Valter Pinto, Managing Director





Email:





Upexi@KCSA.com









Phone: (212) 896-1254



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.