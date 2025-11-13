Markets
Upexi Authorized Share Buyback Up To $50 Mln

November 13, 2025 — 08:58 am EST

(RTTNews) - Upexi, Inc. (UPXI), a digital asset treasury company and consumer brands owner, Thursday announced that it is authorized to repurchase up to $50 million of its common stock.

"We view the repurchase program as an additional tool to enhance shareholder value and will deploy it only when management believes the repurchase represents an attractive return on capital without compromising our ability to pursue strategic growth or maintain a strong treasury position.", commented Allan Marshall, Chief Executive Officer of Upexi.

In pre-market activity, UPXI shares were trading at $3.41, up 1.17% on the Nasdaq.

