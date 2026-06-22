Upexi Announces Pricing Of $19.5 Mln Securities Purchase Agreement

(RTTNews) - Monday, Upexi, Inc. (UPXI) announced a securities purchase agreement with an existing accredited investor for the purchase and sale of about 12.2 million shares of common stock at $1.60 per share.

The Solana-focused digital asset treasury company and consumer brands owner added that the total pricing of this private placement would amount to approximately $19.5 million.

Notably, there was no placement agent used in connection with the offering.

In the pre-market hours, UPXI is trading at $0.93, up 2.52 percent on the Nasdaq.

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