Updated quality survey shows reduced French wheat protein levels

PARIS, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Updated quality results from the 2023 French soft wheat harvest showed the percentage of the crop meeting protein requirements for milling had dropped to 91% from an 93%, but remained above a five-year average of 87%, farm office FranceAgriMer said.

The survey by FranceAgriMer and crop institute Arvalis was based on data representing 92% of the harvest, compared with 80% the previous week. It also showed that 69% of the crop had test weights above 76 kg per hectolitre (kg/hl), down from 74% the previous week and a five-year average of 79%.

In terms of Hagberg falling numbers - another measure of milling quality - 96% of the crop showed readings above 240 seconds, slightly below the 98% reported last week but still above the five-year average of 88%.

FranceAgriMer last week emphasised that a large part of soft wheat harvesting near the sea in the North West, which had been carried out after rains at the end of July, was not integrated into its first observations.

Definitive quality estimates are due on Sept. 13, it said.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide Editing by David Goodman )

